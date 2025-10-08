Ghanaian Nurses to Bolster St. Kitts and Nevis’ Healthcare Workforce

Basseterre, St. Kitts, October 8, 2025 (PMO) – Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew has announced that a new cohort of professional nurses from the Republic of Ghana will soon join the Federation’s healthcare workforce, a milestone he described as a “tangible benefit” of St. Kitts and Nevis’ deepening relationship with Africa.

The Prime Minister made the announcement during his October 7 Roundtable discussion with the media, emphasizing that the recruitment of Ghanaian nurses represents a deliberate policy shift by his administration toward stronger South–South cooperation and sustainable partnerships with African nations.

Dr. Drew explained that this initiative forms part of a broader strategy to strengthen human resource capacity across critical sectors such as health, education, and technology, while at the same time advancing the Africa–Caribbean cooperation agenda that St. Kitts and Nevis has been actively championing at the regional and international levels.

He noted that the recruitment is not merely transactional but grounded in a long-term vision of mutual development and cultural exchange between Africa and the Caribbean, two regions linked by history, heritage, and a shared determination to shape their own development destiny.

The Prime Minister, who co-chaired the first in-person meeting between CARICOM Heads of Government and the African Union in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, earlier this year, has repeatedly underscored the importance of translating historical and diplomatic ties into practical outcomes.

Through this ongoing partnership, St. Kitts and Nevis has forged academic, medical, and technical linkages with several African institutions, including the Open University of Tanzania, Cape Coast University in Ghana, and the Afreximbank.

The Ghanaian nurses are expected to arrive in the Federation in the coming months, where they will integrate into the national healthcare system and support the Ministry of Health’s goal of strengthening service delivery, expanding capacity, and improving patient care across public facilities.

Prime Minister Drew said the initiative exemplifies the government’s commitment to advancing the Sustainable Island State Agenda (SISA), specifically its pillars on Healthcare Advancement and International Cooperation.



