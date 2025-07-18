Get Ready for a Cricket Carnival—Full of Energy!



The stage is set, the lights are ready, and the action will explode at Warner Park as the West Indies take on Australia in a thrilling three-match T20 series that promises nothing but fireworks! Expect towering sixes, fast-paced action, and crowd-pumping moments as two of the world’s most exciting teams go head-to-head in St. Kitts.

This is not just cricket—it’s a vibe. It’s Full ah Energy!

The action begins on Friday, July 25, at 7:00 PM, continues on Saturday, July 26, at 7:00 PM, and concludes with a showdown on Monday, July 28, at 7:00 PM. These back-to-back nights of international cricket are set to bring excitement, intensity, and Caribbean flair to the pitch.

Ticket discounts make it easier than ever to join in the fun. Children under 16 and seniors enjoy 50% off with a valid ID. Local fans benefit from specially discounted rates—from just USD 3.50 to $15—with a valid local ID.

Tickets are available online at tickets.windiescricket.com, and the box office will be open on Monday, July 21.

Cricket West Indies has announced a 16-member squad packed with firepower and future stars. Shai Hope leads the side, with experienced players like Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, and Rovan Powell bolstering the line-up. Fans will also get their first look at exciting newcomers Jewel Andrew and Jediah Blades, both earning maiden T20i call-ups. At just 18 years old, Andrew is being hailed as one of the region’s brightest young batting talents, while left-arm seamer Blades impressed in the Breakout League and is known for striking early in the powerplay.

Head Coach Daren Sammy is steering the team toward a dominant home performance as part of their build-up to the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka. With the series level heading into the final three games at Warner Park, the Windies will be aiming to lock in momentum and reclaim their dominance on home soil.

Looking for a real vibe? Head to the Party Stand, where entry includes one complimentary drink and the energy is pure Caribbean, from the pulsating music to the spirited crowd. It’s the place to be for fans who want to experience cricket with rhythm, laughter, and celebration. Dont Miss out WI Full Ah Energy.

