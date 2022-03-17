Gender Expo coming to Malcolm Guishard Recreational Park March 18

Photo caption: Participants at the fish trap making workshop hosted by the Department of Gender Affairs in 2021 at the Jessups Playing Field (file photo)

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS March 17, 2022) — The Department of Gender Affairs, in the Ministry of Health and Gender Affairs, will host its first Gender Expo as part of activities marking Women’s Month observed annually on Nevis in March.

Mr. Mario Phillip, Gender Officer while speaking to the Department of Information on March 16, 2022, invited the public to the expo which will be held at the Malcolm Guishard Recreational Park’s conference centre from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, March 18, 2022.

“This is Women’s Month and so the expo would be one of the feature events that will be happening this month as we celebrate women under the theme “Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow.”

Photo caption: Mr. Mario Phillip, Gender Officer at the Department of Gender Affairs on Nevis

“You have to come to the expo to see what is on show. So don’t miss it. Ensure that you are there… Immediately after the ceremony [there will be] demonstrations of fish pot [trap] making, basket making, hat or fascinator making and then fruit and vegetable carvings, and so you can’t miss it… So come on stop by, bring your children so they can get some ideas in their heads as to businesses they can start or activities they can get involved in, and it’s going to be a grand time at Expo 2022,” he said.

Mr. Phillip explained that in keeping with the sustainable tomorrow section of the theme, the department decided to host the expo at the culmination of a number of workshops, training programmes and courses for persons to learn new skills to provide for themselves, reduce expenses at home and produce goods and offer services for sale to generate additional income with their new found skills.

Photo caption: Hon. Hazel Brandy-Williams, Minister of Health and Gender Affairs viewing the work of participants at the 1st Small Business Boot Camp in 2020 (file photo)

He said it was a vigorous endeavour by the Department of Gender Affairs, through the Ministry of Health and Gender Affairs, to retool the men and women of Nevis who suffered losses due to the downturn in the economy while the island endured the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Gender Officer noted that they have seen successes. The courses and training sessions offered were in the areas of fish trap making, small business boot camps, plumbing, basket weaving, hat and fascinator making, sewing, and fruit and vegetable carving.

He said the department saw it fitting at this time to host the expo to showcase the goods and services of the participants.

Photo caption: Ms. Latoya Jeffers, Assistant Secretary in the Ministry of Health and Gender Affairs sampling fruits form a participant at the 1st Small Business Boot Camp in 2020 (file photo)

“We saw it fit to have a time where these persons would be able to come and receive their certificates of completion for these courses but also, importantly to showcase to Nevis and the world what they would have learnt and the new skills that they have to offer.

“We are happy that at the expo we will have a chance for the general public to come and see how the persons would have developed and enhanced their own lives, and also you can see what businesses they have to offer so you can support them in the different efforts that they have been venturing into,” he said.

