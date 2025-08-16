FREEMAN FIRES FIVE AS ST. PAUL’S CRUSH MANTAB 7–0

Defending NBGC Premier League Champions S L Horsford’s St. Paul’s United scored a dominant 7–0 win in their rescheduled match against Mantab on Wednesday August 13, at the Newtown Sports Complex.

The headline belongs to striker Keithroy Freeman, who scored an incredible five goals to move ahead of Kimaree Rogers from Rams Village Superstars in the race for the league’s top scorer. Kalonji Clarke and Niquan Phipps were also on target in a match that showed St. Paul’s at their clinical best.

For Mantab, it was a tough night to close out their season against a team in top form. Mantab was one of two teams relegated for the 2025 season and will play in SKNFA Division 1 next season.

The result means Freeman is likely to seal the golden boot race over Rams Village Superstars Kimaree Rogers, who ended the season with 16 goals. Freeman, after last night’s match has 19 goals, with one more match remaining for St. Paul’s to end the regular season. However, its key to point out that Rogers was injured for the last few matches of round 2 of the league, and remained in the lead on the goalscorers table until Wednesday night. St. Paul’s will finish their schedule against SOL IAS Conaree FC to end the regular season before the Final Four playoffs begin.

