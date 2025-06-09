FREE ENTRANCE TO WCQ MATCH VERSUS GRENADA ON TUESDAY

Basseterre, St. Kitts – The Sugar Boyz are back on home soil and ready for action as they prepare to take on Grenada in a vital FIFA World Cup qualifying clash on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, at 3:00 PM at Warner Park.

Admission is free, and the entire St. Kitts and Nevis public is strongly encouraged to come out infull support of the national team as they aim to secure a crucial three points in Group B.

Following Friday’s away defeat to Trinidad and Tobago, Head Coach Austin Dico Huggins remains optimistic about the team’s prospects. The team is in good spirits and confident heading into Tuesday’s game against Grenada. “We have to come and play, continue doing a lot of the stuff that we asked them to do in the Trinidad game more, so when forward attacking, trying to create some opportunity to score goals. And when (Grenada) do come, finish this time because we had some chances in Trinidad that I think we should have capitalised on. This time we have to be more clinical and get the ball in the back of the net. So I think our chances are very good,” Huggins said.

The team held a light training session on Sunday afternoon at Warner Park, with more intense preparations scheduled ahead of the decisive encounter. A win against Grenada would move St. Kitts and Nevis into third place in Group B with six points, placing the Sugar Boyz within striking distance of the top two qualifying spots for the final round. “(We were good on) possession; we were not really throwing out the ball that often. Also our ability to come back behind the ball, we were able to be strong and come back. So I think we have a lot of things goodthat is going for us,” he said.

This match represents a significant opportunity for the Sugar Boyz to continue their World Cup journey. The players are focused and ready to give their best on home turf. Fans are encouraged to come out to Warner Park on Tuesday at 3:00 PM to cheer on the Sugar Boyz as they continue their pursuit of World Cup qualification. Let’s fill the stands. Let’s back our boys. Let’s go Sugar Boyz.

Related