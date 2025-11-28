Four St. Kitts and Nevis Pairs Compete at NORCECA Managua Tour Stop

Basseterre, St. Kitts. November 28, 2025. St. Kitts and Nevis is fielding four beach volleyball pairs at the Managua, Nicaragua leg of the North, Central America and Caribbean Volleyball Confederation (NORCECA) Circuit, which serves as the tour’s tenth stop for the 2025 season. Competition begins today, November 28, and runs through Sunday, November 30.

The senior women’s team of Shanella Harris and Shajunae Gumbs and the senior men’s duo Elkreen Morton and Codville Rogers will lead the national delegation. They are joined by two Under-23 pairs: Shaylee Pinney and Jontelle Hensley on the women’s side, and Kush Tilokani and Jayden Sebastian for the men.

The senior men’s pair, Morton and Rogers, who arrived in Managua ahead of their teammates, expressed enthusiasm about the opportunity to test their progress on the NORCECA stage.





“We are excited at the opportunity to execute various strategies that we have been practicing over the past months and use this experience as a measuring stick in our development,” they said.

According to the St. Kitts Amateur Volleyball Association (SKAVA), the presence of four national teams on the sand underscores the association’s continued commitment to providing athletes with access to high-level international competition. The association maintains that regular exposure on the NORCECA Circuit is essential for player development, helping them refine their skills, deepen their competitive experience, and elevate national program standards.

Importantly, performances on the NORCECA Circuit contribute valuable ranking points that determine eligibility for major regional and global events, including multi-sport Games and world championship pathways.

The St. Kitts and Nevis Olympic Committee (SKNOC) remains a key partner in making these appearances possible, providing continued support to SKAVA’s international competition initiatives.

This weekend’s tournament features 17 teams per gender from 16 countries, making it one of the more competitive stops on this year’s circuit. The national athletes will compete across three days as they aim to advance through the preliminary rounds and make a strong showing for the Federation.

###