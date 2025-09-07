Four Member Team to represent Grenada at 2025 World Athletics Championships

The Grenada Athletic Association announces a four (4)-member team for the 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, Japan, from Saturday, 13th September, to Sunday 21st September 2025.

The team is comprised of the following athletes: Athlete Event

Kirani James 400 Meters Male

Anderson Peters Javelin Male

Lindon Victor Decathlon Male

Kelsie Murrel-Ross Shot Put Female

The athletes will be accompanied by coaches Paul Phillip, Christopher Lawrence, Christopher Huffins and Marissa Chew.

The delegation has started to arrive in Tokyo from several locations ahead of the championship.

Related