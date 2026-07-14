Four Financial Services Bills Receive First Reading in the Nevis Island Assembly

NIA CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS (July 14, 2026) – Four pieces of legislation aimed at strengthening Nevis’ financial services framework received their first reading during a sitting of the Nevis Island Assembly on Tuesday, July 14.



Minister of Finance in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) and Premier of Nevis, the Honourable Mark Brantley, introduced the Companies Ordinance (Amendment) Bill, 2026; the Nevis Business Corporation Ordinance (Amendment) Bill, 2026; the Nevis Limited Liability Company Ordinance (Amendment) Bill, 2026; and the Nevis International Banking (Amendment) Bill, 2026.



Following their introduction, all four Bills received their first reading, after which the Assembly was adjourned sine die.



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