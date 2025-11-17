Fostering Global Security Together: A Call for Taiwan’s Participation in INTERPOL

H.E. Edward Ling-wen Tao

Ambassador of the Republic of China (Taiwan) to the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis



November 17, 2025

Supporting Taiwan’s Inclusion in the International Law Enforcement Network

In our interconnected world, transnational crime continues to pose complex and evolving challenges. Timely intelligence sharing is essential to addressing these threats effectively. Taiwan, recognized for its robust law enforcement capabilities, partners actively with other countries in criminal investigations. However, without direct access to INTERPOL’s databases, Taiwan must rely on indirect channels for intelligence, often receiving outdated information. This hinders timely action and inadvertently provides opportunities for transnational crime to flourish.

A Shared Responsibility in Law Enforcement

INTERPOL was founded on the principle of international cooperation, as enshrined in Article 2 of its Constitution, which advocates for broad mutual assistance among criminal police authorities worldwide. In recent years, crime has become increasingly sophisticated and global, fueled by advances in technology and online financial transactions. These developments make it more important than ever for countries to work together, sharing insights and resources to counter threats that affect everyone, regardless of borders. INTERPOL President Ahmed Naser Al-Raisi has emphasized the value of openly sharing intelligence, strategies, and resources to address issues like transnational crime, human trafficking, and terrorism. By fostering collaboration, the global community is better positioned to protect public safety, promote justice, and uphold the rule of law.

This year’s focus on “police integrity, accountability, and oversight” underscores INTERPOL’s commitment to values that foster public trust and underpin effective law enforcement. These values are crucial in preventing crime, protecting vulnerable populations, and supporting justice. Taiwan’s commitment to these principles and its geographic significance make it an ideal partner for international law enforcement initiatives. Taiwan is eager to join hands with the international community in building a safer, more secure world.

Taiwan’s Contributions to Global Public Safety

Taiwan has developed sophisticated systems to manage law enforcement, border control, financial security, and public safety. It has extensive experience in combatting transnational crimes, including cyberattacks, organized crime, drug trafficking, and terrorism, and has built a record of excellence recognized by international partners. Taiwan’s law enforcement agencies are well-trained and fully equipped to help the global community address crime. Despite its proven capabilities, Taiwan’s absence from INTERPOL hampers the effectiveness of international crime prevention and enforcement efforts, weakening the global security framework.

The American Chamber of Commerce in Taiwan recently highlighted Taiwan’s exceptional public safety in its Business Climate Survey, with foreign professionals citing safety as one of the top reasons for living and working in Taiwan. Former American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) Director Sandra Oudkirk echoed this sentiment, calling Taiwan one of the safest places she has lived. Taiwan ranks among the safest countries globally in various safety indices, and its law enforcement dedication plays a significant role in achieving these high standards.

The Consequences of Excluding Taiwan from INTERPOL

Taiwan’s exclusion from INTERPOL has created gaps in global security. With Taiwanese passports permitting visa-free entry to over 160 countries, the illegal trading of these documents has become a problem in some countries. Criminal organizations have exploited forged Taiwanese passports to carry out illegal activities, threatening the safety and stability of other nations. Taiwan’s inability to access INTERPOL’s databases directly also means it cannot efficiently share or receive critical information on criminal suspects, emerging crime methods, or counterfeit passport issues. By granting Taiwan observer status in INTERPOL, the international community could strengthen efforts to curb transnational crime at its source.

A Reliable Partner in International Law Enforcement

Despite its exclusion, Taiwan has continued to support global law enforcement efforts. For instance, Taiwan recently assisted in the capture of Australian national Lisa Lines, who had fled to Taiwan after committing a serious crime. When contacted by Australian authorities, Taiwan quickly launched an investigation, leading to her arrest. Taiwan has also shared valuable expertise on digital piracy, as highlighted by the INTERPOL Stop Internet Piracy (I-SOP) initiative, which addressed copyright violations during the 2024 Olympic Games. Taiwan’s active role in this area demonstrates its capacity to help protect intellectual property rights and public trust.

A Call for Support in Strengthening Global Security

Taiwan’s absence from INTERPOL does not serve the global fight against crime. An article by Dr. John Coyne from the Australian Strategic Policy Institute noted that Taiwan’s exclusion is a loss for the world, particularly in combating human trafficking. Despite international support for its participation, Taiwan remains unable to fully access INTERPOL’s intelligence resources. Granting Taiwan observer status would enhance the effectiveness of cross-border crime investigations, minimize political obstacles to cooperation, and further the shared goal of global security. We call on the international community to support Taiwan’s bid for observer status at INTERPOL’s annual assembly. This would enable Taiwan’s law enforcement agencies to join training programs, exchange expertise, and cooperate with member states. Taiwan stands ready to strengthen its partnerships, reduce risks to people and property, and support the international community in the ongoing fight against transnational crime.