Sports

FIVE SELECTED FROM ST. KITTS TO REPRESENT LI TROPICAL WAVE U17 TEAM

Pulse Administrator
1 Min Read
KittitianCricketers 20250708 171648 0000

Basseterre, St. Kitts – 8 July 2025
The St. Kitts Cricket Association (SKCA) proudly celebrates the selection of five talented young cricketers to the Leeward Islands Tropical Wave Under-17 team for the upcoming CWI Rising Stars U17 Two-Day and 50-Over Championship, scheduled to take place in Trinidad and Tobago from August 10 to September 2, 2025.

Selected Players from St. Kitts:

  • Lawshorn Bergan
  • Eirette Richards
  • Kasim Challenger
  • Jaheem Clarke
  • Kunal Tilokani

Reserve:

  • Sachin Saunders

This outstanding achievement is a testament to the dedication, discipline, and hard work of the players, as well as the unwavering support from their families, schools, and coaches. Their selection reflects the continued progress of youth cricket development in St. Kitts.

The SKCA extends hearty congratulations to the selected players and sends best wishes to the entire LI Tropical Wave U17 squad as they prepare to represent the region with pride and determination in Trinidad and Tobago.

We remain committed to nurturing the next generation of cricketing talent and applaud these young men for carrying the hopes of St. Kitts on their shoulders.

Discover more from SKN PULSE

Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.

Share this Article
Previous Article b0f620f2 0317 4ba6 a597 8c0eb823e791 2 Youth Sailors Compete in SKN National Dinghy Championships
Next Article JNFHospitalemployeeawards1 JNF General Hospital salutes and awards dedicated domestic and support staff
Additional Products

Microsoft 365 Business Professional

$15.99 / per month
WordPress

WordPress Basic

$12.99 / per month
Website Builder

Website Builder Online Store

$28.99 / per month
Email Marketing

Email Marketing Pro

$29.99 / per month
Website Builder

Website Builder Business

$9.99 / per month
error: SKN PULSE content is protected !!
Register Lost your password?

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy