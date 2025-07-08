FIVE SELECTED FROM ST. KITTS TO REPRESENT LI TROPICAL WAVE U17 TEAM

Basseterre, St. Kitts – 8 July 2025

The St. Kitts Cricket Association (SKCA) proudly celebrates the selection of five talented young cricketers to the Leeward Islands Tropical Wave Under-17 team for the upcoming CWI Rising Stars U17 Two-Day and 50-Over Championship, scheduled to take place in Trinidad and Tobago from August 10 to September 2, 2025.

Selected Players from St. Kitts:

Lawshorn Bergan

Eirette Richards

Kasim Challenger

Jaheem Clarke

Kunal Tilokani

Reserve:

Sachin Saunders

This outstanding achievement is a testament to the dedication, discipline, and hard work of the players, as well as the unwavering support from their families, schools, and coaches. Their selection reflects the continued progress of youth cricket development in St. Kitts.

The SKCA extends hearty congratulations to the selected players and sends best wishes to the entire LI Tropical Wave U17 squad as they prepare to represent the region with pride and determination in Trinidad and Tobago.

We remain committed to nurturing the next generation of cricketing talent and applaud these young men for carrying the hopes of St. Kitts on their shoulders.

