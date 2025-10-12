SKNFA’S MAKEDA WOODS PARTICIPATES IN FIFA ESSENTIALS CLUBMANAGEMENT WORKSHOP

Basseterre, St. Kitts – The St. Kitts and Nevis Football Association (SKNFA) proudly announces that Makeda Woods, Club Licensing & Insurance Manager, has successfully completed the FIFA Essentials Club Management Workshop, hosted by the Anguilla Football Association in

collaboration with FIFA on October 6th, 2025, in The Valley, Anguilla.

Woods will now take the lead in applying the workshop’s principles within the SKNFA’s club development strategy, reinforcing the Association’s commitment to governance, sustainability, and the professionalization of football at all levels.

The FIFA Essentials Club Management Workshop brought together representatives from every registered football club under the Anguilla Football Association, as well as delegates from regional Member Associations including Barbados, The Bahamas, St. Lucia, St. Kitts and Nevis, the British Virgin Islands, St. Maarten, Haiti, and Guyana.

Facilitated by FIFA experts Pedro Correia and David Dome, the workshop delivered hands-on sessions focused on key areas of football management:

● Governance and Leadership

● Strategic Club Structures and Organisation

● Strategic and Operational Planning

These sessions were designed to equip participants with tools to enhance club operations, promote sustainability, and align local football development with FIFA’s global standards. The SKNFA congratulates all participants and extends gratitude to the Anguilla Football Association and FIFA for hosting this valuable initiative, which supports the holistic growth of football

across the Caribbean.



-END-



Caption: SKNFA’s Makeda Woods (center) stands with her certificate of completion amidst officials associated with the FIFA Essentials Club Management Workshop in Anguilla.

Related