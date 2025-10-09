FIFA Appoints SKNFA President Atiba Harris to the Laws of the Game Committee

Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis – The St. Kitts and Nevis Football Association (SKNFA) is pleased to announce that its President, Mr. Atiba Harris, has been appointed by FIFA to serve on the Laws of the Game Committee, one of the most respected and influential bodies in world football.

This appointment underscores FIFA’s full confidence in President Harris’s leadership and his growing contribution to the global football community. The Laws of the Game Committee is responsible for overseeing, developing, and interpreting the regulations that govern the sport worldwide, ensuring consistency, fairness, and the continued evolution of football.

President Harris joins a distinguished group of global football leaders on the Committee, including African football legend Samuel Eto’o, who brings vast experience from his illustrious playing career and continued service to the sport.

In responding to the appointment, President Harris expressed gratitude for the confidence shown by FIFA and reaffirmed his commitment to the advancement of football at all levels.

“It is an honor to serve on a committee that plays such a vital role in shaping the global game,” said Mr. Harris. “I look forward to contributing to the ongoing development and integrity of football while representing St. Kitts and Nevis with pride.”

The SKNFA views this appointment as a significant milestone, not only for President Harris but also for the Federation and the wider Caribbean football fraternity. It reflects the increasing presence and influence of small nations within the highest echelons of the sport’s governance.

The SKNFA extends its sincere congratulations to President Harris on this well-deserved recognition and expresses confidence that he will continue to exemplify excellence, integrity, and dedication in his new role.

