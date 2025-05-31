Fatal Stabbing at Port Zante Food Court

An investigation has been launched by the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force into a fatal stabbing incident that occurred at the Port Zante Food Court at approximately 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 31, 2025.

The victim, Jason Gilbert of Middle Island, sustained serious injuries and was transported to the Joseph N. France General Hospital for medical treatment. Regrettably, Mr. Gilbert succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at approximately 7:00 a.m.

A full investigation into the circumstances surrounding this incident is underway.

The public is assured that every effort is being made to identify and apprehend the individual(s) responsible. Further updates will be provided as necessary.

This is the third murder to have occurred in the Federation for the year.

