Team St. Kitts & Nevis Takes Off for the FIRST Global Challenge 2025

The excitement is sky-high as Team St. Kitts & Nevis departs today for Panama to proudly represent our beautiful Federation at the FIRST Global Challenge 2025!

This global robotics competition unites the brightest innovators from more than 190 countries, and our SKN team is ready to innovate, compete, and collaborate on the world stage.

After weeks of preparation, coding, designing, and testing, these dedicated team members have shown what true teamwork and determination look like. From creative problem-solving to late-night robot builds, their journey has been filled with growth, learning, and a shared passion for innovation.

In Panama, Team SKN will take on thrilling challenges that highlight not just their technical skill, but also their creativity, collaboration, and Caribbean spirit.

As they soar toward this incredible opportunity, the entire nation stands behind them with pride and excitement. We know they’ll represent St. Kitts and Nevis with excellence, confidence, and that unstoppable island energy that makes us shine wherever we go.

Let’s cheer them on as they make their mark at the FIRST Global Challenge 2025, because this is more than a competition… it’s a celebration of innovation, teamwork, and national pride! Good luck, Team SKN, the world is watching, and we couldn’t be prouder!