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Eustacia Morton Fined For Obtaining Money Under False Pretences

Pulse Administrator
By Pulse Administrator
1 Min Read

Eustacia Morton of Stapleton Village, St. Peter’s, St. Kitts has been convicted and sentenced for two (2) counts of Obtaining Credit Under False Pretenses.

Ms Morton pleaded guilty to both charges and was fined two thousand five hundred dollars (XCD $2,500) for each offence, to be paid within six (6) months; in default, she would serve six (6) months’ imprisonment. Her sentence was handed down by Her Honour Ms Yasmine Clarke at the Magistrate’s Court in Basseterre, St. Kitts.

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