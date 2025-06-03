Eugene Ezekiel Davis Charged With Murder

By: Staff Writer

The Violent Crime Unit (VCU) has formally charged 49-year-old Eugene Ezekiel Davis of Main Street, Old Road, for the offence of Murder.

The charge is as a result of an altercation that resulted in Jason Sylvester Gilbert-Riley of Middle Island sustaining stab wounds. Gilbert succumbed to his injuries while at the JNF hospital and was pronounced dead at approximately 7:00 a.m.

The incident occurred on Saturday, 31st May, 2025, at Port Zante Food Court, Basseterre.

Davis will be remanded without bail.

The Police continue to encourage anyone who may have information pertinent to this case or any other criminal matter to come forward and assist law enforcement in our ongoing efforts. RSCNPF

Investigations are ongoing.

