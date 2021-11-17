PRIME MINISTER HARRIS OPENS ST. KITTS AND NEVIS EMBASSY IN ABU DHABI, UAE

Photo: Prime Minister Dr. the Hon. Timothy Harris raises the National Flag of St. Kitts and Nevis outside of the Federation’s new Embassy in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, November 17, 2021 (Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister) – Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, officially opened the Federation’s Embassy in Abu Dhabi, in the United Arab Emirates during a brief but auspicious ceremony held earlier today, Wednesday, November 17, 2021.



The opening of the Federation’s Embassy in Abu Dhabi, which was previously delayed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, will help in the strengthening of the relationship between the Governments and peoples of St. Kitts and Nevis and the UAE.

Photo: Cutting of the ceremonial cake between St. Kitts and Nevis officials and Minister of State, H.E. Khalifa Shaheen Almarar.

Prime Minister Harris used the opportunity while in Dubai at the courtesy of the UAE Government to open the Embassy.

Photo: Prime Minister Harris pictured with St. Kitts and Nevis’ Ambassador to the UAE, His Excellency Justin Hawley

Minister of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the UAE, His Excellency Khalifa Shaheen Almarar represented the Government of the UAE at Wednesday’s opening ceremony. Also in attendance were the Honourable Eugene Hamilton; St. Kitts and Nevis’ Ambassador to the UAE, His Excellency Justin Hawley; Resident Ambassador of the Commonwealth of Dominica to the UAE, His Excellency Hubert Charles; St. Kitts and Nevis Commissioner General at EXPO 2020, Mrs. Elsa Wilkin-Armbrister, senior Government officials, invited guests and staff of the St. Kitts and Nevis Embassy.

-30-