EMPRESS LYRIC FIRST WOMAN TO WIN CULTURAMA CALYPSO MONARCH

By: Tito Chapman

Nathalie Charles the First Female to be Crowned Culturama Calypso Monarch

The crowning of Nevis’s first Female Monarch – A historic moment that will be remembered for ages: Nathalie Charles, Empress Lyric is the first ever Calypso Queen of the Senior Kaiso Competition since the inception of Culturama in 1974.

Empress Lyric amassed a total of 792 points to win the crown in the TDC sponsored Senior Kaiso Finals, which was was held last night at the NEDACS Cultural Complex.

First timer De Syder scored 768 points for 1st runner up while King Dis and Dat amassed 763 points for 2nd runner up.

Queen Empress Lyric will represent Nevis in Anguilla in the Leeward Island Calypso Competition. The Competition will be held at the Landsome Bowl on August 9th, 2025.

