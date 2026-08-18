Emmy Award-Winning Journalist Jego Armstrong Announced as Featured Lecturer for 28th Prime Minister’s Independence Lecture Series

Basseterre, St. Kitts; 17th August 2026 – From the classrooms of Epworth/Maurice Hillier Memorial Junior School to some of the world’s most influential newsrooms, Mr Jego Armstrong’s remarkable journey has been defined by curiosity, courage and an enduring connection to the land of his birth. This year, the proud son of Newtown returns home as the featured speaker for the Prime Minister’s Independence Lecture Series.



An Emmy Award-winning journalist and executive producer with more than two decades of experience in print, digital and broadcast media, Mr. Armstrong brings to the lecture series a compelling global perspective shaped by a career spent at the centre of consequential events and rapidly changing conversations.



Over the years, he has worked with leading international news organizations, including the New York Daily News, Bloomberg, Al Jazeera America, AJ+, VICE News and, most recently, MS NOW, formerly MSNBC. His work has taken him across some of the defining stories of his generation, from United States presidential elections and international conflicts to the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa, the COVID-19 pandemic and the historic Black Lives Matter protests of 2020.



Most recently, Mr. Armstrong served as Senior Producer for The Weekend: Primetime on MS NOW. In that role, he helped lead the editorial production of a three-hour national primetime programme, overseeing breaking-news coverage, political reporting, guest interviews and the demanding coordination required to bring live television to audiences across the United States.



Yet, amid the global newsrooms, major broadcasts and international assignments, one thread has remained constant: St. Kitts. Mr. Armstrong’s story began in Newtown, Basseterre, where his early education nurtured the curiosity about people, politics and the wider world that would become the foundation of his distinguished career.



His selection as this year’s lecturer reflects the spirit and purpose of the Prime Minister’s Independence Lecture Series, to create space for thoughtful national dialogue, celebrate excellence the Federation has produced and draw upon the experiences of citizens whose achievements illuminate what is possible for future generations.



Mr. Armstrong’s homecoming promises an evening that is both reflective and forward-looking: an invitation to consider the stories we tell about ourselves, the forces shaping our world and the role that informed, engaged citizens must play in building the next chapter of our nation.



This year’s Lecture Series will be held on Tuesday September 8th at 7:00pm at the Sir Cecil Jacobs Auditorium, Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB). All are warmly invited to join us as Saint Kitts and Nevis welcomes home one of its accomplished sons for an inspiring evening of ideas, insight and national reflection during this year’s Independence celebrations.



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