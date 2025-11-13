EMBASSY OF THE REPUBLIC OF CHINA /TAIWAN REAFFIRMS COMMITMENT TO THE HUMAN RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT

Basseterre: St. Kitts, Thursday, November 13, 2025: In a gesture of reaffirmed commitment to the people of St Kitts and Nevis, resident Ambassador Edward Lin-Wen Tao and Third Secretary Ms. Kate Wei of the Embassy of the Republic of China / Taiwan conferred with Hon. Konris G. M. Maynard, Minister of Public Infrastructure, et.al, and Permanent Secretary of Education Mrs. Lisa Pistana to formally present the 2025/2026 funding for the Bilateral Human Resource Development Cooperation Project on Monday, November 10.

Minister Maynard, who acted in the stead of Minister of Education, Hon. Dr. Geoffrey Hanley extended gratitude on behalf of the Government and people of St. Kitts and Nevis to the Republic of China (Taiwan) for its continued assistance.

“Thank you very much Ambassador. On behalf of the Minister of Education and Deputy Prime Minister, Hon. Dr. Geoffrey Hanley, and the entire government, I would like to take this opportunity to say thank you once again to our dear friends from The Republic of China (Taiwan) for your sterling contributions to the development of St. Kitts and Nevis. It continues unabated, and we are so appreciative of it.”

This annual funding will aid in the provision of scholarships to students of St. Kitts and Nevis, and it also supports the schools in the Federation with teaching and learning resources that benefit not only students but also the faculty.

