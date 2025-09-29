DRILL BRILLIANCE ON DISPLAY: POLICE FORCE SHINES, DANIEL FAMILY STEALS HEARTS

Basseterre, Saint Kitts, September 29, 2025 (SKNIS): The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force had a very successful night on Friday evening (September 26, 2025) at the Independence 42 Drill Competition, with officers earning the top two individual spots, and the organisation adjudged the best on display.



The scores of persons in attendance on the Basseterre Bay Road were not disappointed as teams from the police force along with the St. Kitts-Nevis Defence Force Cadet Corps, the St. Kitts and Nevis Fire and Rescue Service (SKNFRS), His Majesty’s Prisons (HMP), and the St. Christopher Air and Sea Port Authority (SCASPA) showcased their impressive military drill skill in response to a series of precise commands.



The competition was stiff. After the judges submitted the initial score sheets, several persons had the same number of points. A drill-off was necessary to determine the best in Group 4, as well as the second, third and fourth place overall in the individual category. The final results were: Best in Group 1 – Woman Police Constable Danecia Henry, Group 2 – Police Constable Delvin Williams, Group 3 – Myrtle Daniel, SCASPA, and Group 4 – Addijah Daniel of the Cadets. The Individual category was won by WPC Danecia Henry, her second consecutive title. First runner up was PC Delvin Williams and Javed Richardson of SCASPA, earned second runner up.



“It feels really good,” WPC Henry said, noting her passion for drills. As a mother of twin boys, she explained that her victory in 2024 was dedicated to her eldest son, and this year’s trophy was for the second. “The third one (the trophy) will be for me,” she stated, signalling her intention to defend the title in 2026. “Once you are passionate about something, you keep doing it.”



Myrtle Daniel, also the mother of twin boys, has fallen in love with drills. It’s a passion that she shares with her 15-year-old sons, both members of the Cadet Corps. It was a family affair at the victory podium when she was announced as the winner of Group 3, and her son, Addijah Danie, was announced asl the winner of Group 4. His brother Antwan Daniel came fourth overall in the individual category.



“I was so proud of them when they entered the competition, but then it hit me that we were going to go against each other,” said Ms. Daniel. The hard work by the family paid off, and the sons confessed that they were both nervous but were grateful for the opportunity to showcase their drill skills. “They made me shed a tear,” said their mom. “I am just very, very proud of them.”



The performances by the Daniel family helped to propel SCASPA and the Cadet Corps to a tie for the runner-up position in the Best Organisation category. The winner was the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force. Accepting the trophy was Police Constable (PC) Miguel Hendrickson.



“We deserved it,” he said. “I have seen my comrades grow and get better, and the work that we put in behind the scenes is really paying off.”



PC Hendrickson highlighted the significance of the agency’s consecutive victories at the annual Independence Drill Competition, describing them as a positive reflection of the growing connection with the community. “We are not just about policing,” he stated. “We are a versatile organisation – demonstrating discipline, competitive spirit, and a strong sense of showmanship through our performance.”

-30-

Related