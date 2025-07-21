Breaking News

Elretha Jeffers Sentenced For Money Laundering

Pulse Administrator
1 Min Read
img 9725 1

Elretha Samantha Jeffers, age forty (40), of Buckley’s Housing Development, St. Kitts, has been sentenced to His Majesty’s Prison for the offence of Money Laundering committed between December 2nd, 2016 and June 14th, 2019, against IIC Management, Incorporated.

Ms Jeffers was sentenced to serve twenty-one (21) months in prison. She was also fined EC $360,000 (three hundred and sixty thousand dollars) to be paid to IIC Management within fourteen (14) days, in default of which she will serve twelve (12) months in prison. Ms Jeffers was also fined an additional EC $200,000 (two hundred thousand dollars) which must be paid within twelve (12) months, in default of which she will serve three (3) years in prison. She will be eligible for early release upon serving two-thirds of her sentence with good behaviour.

Ms Jeffers was sentenced on July 18th, 2025, by His Lordship Justice Iain Morley, KC, at the High Court in Basseterre.

Discover more from SKN PULSE

Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.

Share this Article
Previous Article bc52c14e d0b5 c469 062b f0b11d3acd66 2 Diplomatic World Magazine Shines Spotlight on PM Drew’s Bold Vision for St. Kitts and Nevis
Next Article L RChiefMedicalOfficerofSKN2CDr.HazelLaws3BPSinMinistryofHealth2CMr.CurtisMartin3BPSinMinistryofAgriculture2CMr.MiguelFlemming2CMinisterofAgriculture2CHon.SamalDuggins2CChiefVe HISTORIC LAUNCH OF THE PANDEMIC FUND PROJECT FOR EASTERN CARIBBEAN COUNTRIES HELD IN SAINT LUCIA
Additional Products

Microsoft 365 Business Professional

$15.99 / per month
WordPress

WordPress Basic

$12.99 / per month
Website Builder

Website Builder Online Store

$28.99 / per month
Email Marketing

Email Marketing Pro

$29.99 / per month
Website Builder

Website Builder Business

$9.99 / per month
error: SKN PULSE content is protected !!
Register Lost your password?

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy