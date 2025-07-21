Elretha Jeffers Sentenced For Money Laundering

Elretha Samantha Jeffers, age forty (40), of Buckley’s Housing Development, St. Kitts, has been sentenced to His Majesty’s Prison for the offence of Money Laundering committed between December 2nd, 2016 and June 14th, 2019, against IIC Management, Incorporated.

Ms Jeffers was sentenced to serve twenty-one (21) months in prison. She was also fined EC $360,000 (three hundred and sixty thousand dollars) to be paid to IIC Management within fourteen (14) days, in default of which she will serve twelve (12) months in prison. Ms Jeffers was also fined an additional EC $200,000 (two hundred thousand dollars) which must be paid within twelve (12) months, in default of which she will serve three (3) years in prison. She will be eligible for early release upon serving two-thirds of her sentence with good behaviour.

Ms Jeffers was sentenced on July 18th, 2025, by His Lordship Justice Iain Morley, KC, at the High Court in Basseterre.

