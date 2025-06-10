Eleven Homegrown Acts for 2025 St Kitts Music Festival

Eleven homegrown musical acts will grace the St Kitts Music Festival’s main stage during the 27thedition. The festival, designed to increase visitor arrivals, improve hotel occupancy, stimulate greater economic activity, and create international destination awareness, also provides a platform to showcase homegrown talent.

On Thursday, June 26—Opening Night of the 27th annual St. Kitts Music Festival—reigning Power Soca Monarch champs Akaiiusweet and Tobap will bring the same “Wicked” performance that earned them top honours at Sugar Mas 53. The Honey Bees String Band out of Nevis will make history as the first of its kind to perform at the festival. Also bringing their infectious energy to the stage is Kollision Band, fresh off their Road March-winning hit “Keys to the City.” Their fan-favorite track and vibrant presence promise to be a highlight of the evening.

Cultural ambassador, DJ Tero, will bring his international appeal to the global entertainment industry with passion and energy on night two,Friday, June 27. Collin Wyatt will be sure to let the visitors know that “SK Sweet” while praising the “Most High Forever”. Ideli Napi comes to the festival stage for the first time with the messagethat we “Mus Mek It”.

Back from his first international tour, Dejour will serve his festival guests “Red Wine” while advocating to “Let Me Be”. This year, the St Kitts Steel Orchestra (SKSO) will be one of the homegrown acts featured on the festival’s main stage at the Warner Park Stadium on Friday, June 27. The band will perform a dynamic set, including reggae, dancehall, calypso and soca.

The final night of the St. Kitts Music Festival—Saturday, June 28—will spotlight Olympian and former national sprint queen Virgil Hodge, performing her latest hit, “Can’t Bring Me Down,” along with other fan favorites. Also making her festival debut is Nevis-born, U.S.-based singer-songwriter Abena Amory. She is the daughter of the late Hon. Vance Amory, former Premier of Nevis. Her Caribbean-American sound is shaped by a rich musical legacy spanning St. Vincent (her mother’s hometown) and New York City.

To enjoy these eleven homegrown acts, log on to the festival’s website at stkittsmusicfestival.com to purchase tickets, view further updates and explore additional festival details.

