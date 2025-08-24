Elevate’s “Heartfelt Moments” Program Strengthens Bonds Between Residents of His Majesty’s Prison and Their Children

Basseterre, St. Kitts & Nevis — August 23, 2025. Elevate proudly highlights the continued success of its Heartfelt Moments Program, a transformative family-bonding initiative that allows residents of His Majesty’s Prison, St. Kitts and Nevis to share quality time with their children in a safe and supportive environment.

The program was officially launched on December 17, 2024. The Deputy Prime Minister engaging directly with participants. In his address, he pledged further support from his Ministry and reminded families that “it is not where you start, but how you change the way forward that truly matters. With positive support, transformation is possible.”

Dr. the Honorable Prime Minister Terrance Drew formally launched the initiative through the Citizen Security Unit, underscoring the government’s approach to addressing crime and violence as a public health issue. Strengthening family bonds and supporting rehabilitation are central to building safer, healthier communities, an approach into which Heartfelt Moments fits squarely.

During the sessions, residents shared heartfelt words with their children, and the children, in turn, expressed love and encouragement, creating transformative moments of healing, connection, and renewed hope.



Additional guests who engaged the families included Dr. Powell, Advisor to the Honorable Prime Minister, and Mr. Junie Hodge, Director of Elevate, both offering encouragement and reinforcing the power of collaboration to shape positive outcomes for families.

“Rehabilitation is not just about individuals, it is about families and communities,” said Alicia Collins, Project Coordinator at Elevate. “By giving residents and children the space to reconnect, we are planting seeds of resilience and healthier futures. We are also excited to announce that the program will soon be extended to include mothers, so more families can benefit from this transformative experience.”

The initiative is delivered in collaboration with His Majesty’s Prison and other key stakeholders, including social services, guidance and counseling professionals, and psychosocial support providers, linking families to wrap-around services such as tutoring, family counseling, and continued care.

Program Objectives

Provide intentional, quality time for residents of His Majesty’s Prison and their children

Promote emotional healing, resilience, and positive communication

Strengthen rehabilitation efforts and support reintegration

Advance crime and violence prevention as a public health priority

Related