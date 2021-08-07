Elaine Thompson-Herah secures historic Olympic double double

By: T. Chapman

Jamaica’s Elaine Thompson-Herah made Olympic history on Tuesday 3 August, blazing to victory in the 200 metres to complete an unprecedented women’s sprinting “double-double”.

Thompson-Herah, the 2016 Olympics 100m and 200m gold medallist who successfully defended her 100m title on Saturday, bagged a record fourth individual gold after storming home in 21.53sec, the second-fastest time in history.

Namibia’s Christine Mboma took silver in 21.81sec while the USA’s Gabby Thomas took bronze in 21.87sec.

Speaking on her double double feat, Thompson-Herah said:

“I never imagined that I would be someone who made history. I was just a young girl from Banana Ground, Jamaica with big dreams and a fighting spirit.”