Eight Men Charged With Gang-related Offences

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) has additionally charged eight (8) males with a range of gang-related offences on June 4th, 2026. The men charged are:

Jamarie Herbert of John Street, Newtown, St. Kitts

Avion Huggins of Lower Thibou Avenue, St. Kitts

Alexander Samuel of Conaree, St. Kitts

Inon Nias of Greenlands, St. Kitts

Davin Phipps of Lower Westbourne Ghaut, St. Kitts

Antonio Pascal of Cotton Ground, Nevis

Lewis Powell of Lower Thibou Avenue, St. Kitts

Vidal Wilkinson of Lower Westbourne Ghaut, St. Kitts

Collectively, the men face a total of twenty-one (21) charges. The charges include Being a Leader of a Criminal Gang; Being a Member of a Criminal Gang; Possession of a Firearm for the Benefit of and in Association with a Criminal Gang; Possession of Ammunition for a Gang Member; Assisting in the Concealment of a Murder, and Being an Accessory after the fact to Murder.

The RSCNPF wishes to make it abundantly clear that there is zero tolerance for gang-related activity in the Federation. Individuals who choose to associate themselves with criminal gangs, provide support to gang members, facilitate criminal enterprises, or participate in acts of violence will be identified, investigated, and brought before the courts.

Recent legislative provisions addressing gang offences provide law enforcement with enhanced capabilities to investigate and prosecute those involved in criminal organisations.

The public is reminded that combating gang violence requires a collective national effort. The Police Force encourages citizens to remain vigilant and to report suspicious activities, illegal firearms, gang recruitment efforts, and criminal conduct through established reporting channels. Information provided by members of the public continues to play a critical role in disrupting criminal networks and preventing acts of violence.

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force remains committed to preserving public safety, protecting law-abiding citizens, and ensuring that those who engage in organised criminal activity are held accountable under the law.

The investigation remains ongoing.