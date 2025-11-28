Economic Empowerment of Indigenous Nations

By: UAN

Feeding the Future Rooted in the Land

This UAN Summit in St. Kitts & Nevis is transforming local markets into engines of sovereignty. Rather than purchasing imported foods, we’re sourcing our fruits & vegetables directly from island farmers-buying out entire market days to ensure their harvests are honored, their labor respected, and their economies revitalized.

From Soil to Ceremony

UAN recognizes farmers as guardians of cultural and ecological wisdom. What’s harvested locally is not just food–it’s a sacred offering, honoring both those who eat and the land that sustains them. Even better, every summit participant enjoys meals that are purely organic, pesticide-free, and freshly prepared with intention and integrity.

Regenerating Economies, Restoring Balance

As climate crises accelerate UAN is advancing Indigenous-led development rooted in reciprocity not extraction. By rebuilding local economies that mirror ancestra systems of care and regeneration, we heal more than the land-we restore humanity’s broken relationship with it. Food is our medicine; sovereignty is our path forward.