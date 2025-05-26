ECDU IN GEAR TO HIGHLIGHT 40 YEARS OF PROVIDING OPPORTUNITIES FOR THE FEDERATION’S CHILDREN 

Basseterre: St. Kitts, Monday, May 26, 2025:​ The Early Childhood Development Unit (ECDU) launched its 40th celebration of Child Month with an island-wide Motorcade and Torch Run through the streets of St. Kitts on Sunday, May 25.

Ms. Kimona Browne, Director of ECDU, gave remarks,

“We are having the Motorcade and Torch Run as part of the 40th celebrations of Child Month to shine a spotlight on the Early Childhood Development Sector and honor the dedicated work of our educators over the years. The torch with its bright flame symbolizes the passion, guidance and hope that early childhood professionals ignite in the lives of young children.”

Outlining the route of the torch run Ms. Browne explained,

“This year we are using two routes, starting from the Kittitian Hill road, with one route heading eastward and the other westward. The dual route approach ensures that every community across the island has the opportunity to be apart of the celebration. It allows us to share the excitement, engage more centers and families, and reinforce that early childhood development is a shared national responsibility.”

“I want to thank everyone who participated, especially the children. They were awesome”, expressed an elated Ms. Browne. Ms. Browne also expressed thanks to the Early Childhood Development Sector team, stakeholders, and members in the various communities for their support.

The activities officially continue Monday, June 02, guided by the theme From Tiny Steps to Giant Strides, celebrating 40 Years with Pride.

-30-

Related