ECDU CULMINATES CHILD MONTH 40 WITH GRAND PARADE

Basseterre, St. Kitts, Friday, June 27, 2025: The Early Childhood Development Unit (ECDU) brought the 40th anniversary Child Month celebration to a festive close with a grand parade through the streets of Basseterre on Friday, June 27.

Ms. Kimona Browne, Director of the Early Childhood Development Unit, expressed gratitude for the month’s achievements.

“As we culminate our 40th celebration of Child Month, I would like to extend a huge thank you to my hardworking and dedicated staff at the Early Childhood Development Unit. To the Ministry of Education for your consistent support and to all our supervisors, proprietors, and parents, we say thank you for making our 40th celebration a success.”

Senior Assistant Secretary, Dr. Tricia Esdaille, extended commendations,

“On behalf of the Ministry of Education, I would like to extend heartfelt congratulations to the Early Childhood Development Unit on their 40th anniversary. I would also like to extend our gratitude to both our public and private providers in the Early Childhood Sector. Your work in ensuring that our children have quality early childhood care is much appreciated by the education sector and the community.”

Congratulatory remarks were also extended by Ms. Vanta Walters, past coordinator of the Early Childhood Development Unit, and Ms. Florence Mooving-Smithen, former Early Childhood Education Officer, Nevis, respectively.

“I just want to say congratulations to the Early Childhood Development Unit on their 40th celebration of Child Month,” stated Ms. Walters.

“I feel honoured on this 40th anniversary to say congratulations to the Early Childhood Development Unit. May we continue to do everything we can to empower our children to make sure that they become productive citizens for our country, St. Kitts and Nevis,” stated Mrs. Mooving-Smithen.

This year’s Child Month was celebrated under the theme From Tiny Steps to Giant Strides: Celebrating 40 Years with Pride. It captured both the developmental journey of young children and the significant milestone of four decades of national investment in early childhood education.

