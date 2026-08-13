Eboni Brathwaite Sparkles with Record Breaking Century to Highlight Third Round of CWI Rising Stars Women’s Under-19 Championship

ST JOHN’S, Antigua — Barbados created history on Tuesday, recording the highest total in the CWI Rising Stars Women’s Under-19 Championship as they secured an impressive 90-run victory over the Leeward Islands at the Coolidge Cricket Ground.



The Barbadians posted a record-breaking 206 for 2 from their allotted 20 overs, led by a brilliant unbeaten 135 from Eboni Brathwaite, the highest in the tournament’s history.



The 17-year-old’s sensational innings came from just 76 balls and included 17 fours and seven sixes, showcasing an outstanding display of power hitting and stroke play.



Brathwaite, who has already represented the West Indies senior women’s team in two T20 Internationals, shared an unbeaten third-wicket partnership of 108 with Zaniyah Bruce, who contributed 20.



The right-handed opener also played the dominant role in Barbados’ 55-run opening partnership with Jadaeya Holder, who made five.



Head Coach Sherwin Campbell praised Brathwaite for leading the team from the front and making the most of her experience.



“Thought she batted well. Conditions were good for batting, and she obviously rode her luck at the start, but she continued to grow in confidence as the innings went on,”

Campbell said.



“It shows that she is above this level. As I told her before the innings, she needed to show her dominance and prove that she is above this level, and she came out with a good knock in good batting conditions.”

The former West Indies opening batter believes Brathwaite has significant potential for the future.



“She has some talent, a natural scorer, scores on both sides of the wicket, and I think that once we get her in good shape, her batting will get even better as she progresses in her career,”

Campbell added.



“She is still young and can only get better from here.”

Barbados then expertly defended their imposing total, restricting the Leeward Islands to 116 for 3 to claim their second victory of the tournament to remain second in the points standings on 10 points. They also recorded a no-result against Guyana in the opening round on August 8.



Meanwhile, Trinidad & Tobago remained unbeaten with a third consecutive victory, defeating the Windward Islands by 10 wickets at the Liberta Sports Club.



Trinidad & Tobago captain Samara Ramnath produced a brilliant bowling performance, claiming a hat-trick on her way to figures of 4 for 10 as the Windward Islands were dismissed for just 52.



The twin-island republic made light work of the chase, reaching 53 without loss in 6.3 overs to complete a comprehensive victory and move to 12 points in the standings.



And Jamaica made it two wins in a row following their 21-run win over Guyana in the day’s final encounter at the Coolidge Cricket Ground.



Having posted 103 after batting first, the Jamaicans then dismissed the Guyanese for 82 inside 18 overs to move to 8 points and third in the standings.



The fourth round of matches is scheduled for Wednesday, August 12, with Trinidad & Tobago facing the Leeward Islands at Coolidge in the opening game of a double-header at the venue.



Guyana will face the Windward Islands in the second encounter at Coolidge, while Jamaica and Barbados will meet at Liberta in the day’s other match.

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