EBJ Harmonics Steel Orchestra Clinches 4-Peat Triumph at Panorama

The Earl Boots Jones Harmonics Steel Orchestra won the 2023 edition of the First Federal Cooperative Credit Union Panorama competition held on December 27, 2023 for a fourth consecutive time.

EBJ Harmonics who competed against seven Steel Orchestras, secured the top spot with their rendition of ‘Long Live Soca’ by Voice out of Trinidad and Tobago. the Sugar Mas 52 celebrations.

The results were as follows:

  • Winner with 262 points, EBJ Harmonics Steel Orchestra   winning $20,000
  • First runner up with  242 points, Sugar City Steel Orchestra winning $15,000
  • Second runner up with 231 points, Nevis Community Development Steel Orchestra winning $12,000 
