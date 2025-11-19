EARLY CHILDHOOD CENTRES IN SANDY POINT RECEIVE DONATION

Basseterre: St. Kitts, Wednesday, November 19, 2025: The Sandy Point Preschool and Nursery were the recipients of a donation from Mr. Tristan Gumbs, proprietor of Cool Tech Air Conditioning, on Thursday, November 13.

Mr. Gumbs expressed his satisfaction in making the donation and committed to ongoing assistance for the structures’ rehabilitation and development.



Sharing gratuitous remarks on behalf of the Ministry of Education, Chief Education Officer, Mr. Francil Morris, stated,

“One of the pillars in the Ministry of Education is holistic partnership. I am pleased when persons from their communities come on board and partner with our institutions. We are extremely thankful that you have come on board and given this generous support to this institution. I also would like to thank you for making a commitment to even further expanding your support by ensuring that there is some much-needed rehabilitation work done to this space. Your contribution is not short because it will be endowed to generations beyond those who are currently here.”



Ms. Sharmane Pyke, Supervisor of the Sandy Point Preschool, extended gratitude for the gesture.



We at the Sandy Point Preschool – the students, staff, and parents- would like to say thank you to Mr. Tristan Gumbs for this generous donation of the Air-conditioning unit and four fans to enhance our learning environment.

Ms. Icilma Williams, Supervisor of the Sandy Point Nursery echoed sentiments of gratitude to Mr. Gumbs for his donation.

-30-