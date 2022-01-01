DUTY FREE CONCESSIONS ON GOODS EXTENDED TO JANUARY 31, 2022

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, December 31, 2021 (Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister) – Owing to the ongoing disruptions in supply chains globally, the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis has taken the decision to extend the duty free concession on non-commercial goods until January 31, 2022.



This concessionary allowance, which formed part of a comprehensive Christmas/Carnival relief package announced by Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris in November where non-commercial importers were granted duty-free allowance of EC$540 or US$200 off the Cost, Insurance and Freight (CIF) value of goods, was expected to end today, Friday, December 31, 2021.



However, the disruptions to supply chains created major backlogs in the delivery of packages, resulting in many persons not being able to clear their imported packages during the Christmas/Carnival Season, and thereby not benefiting from the approved concessions.



Importantly also, the duty free concessions on gift packages of foodstuffs up to 500 pounds in weight runs up to February 28, 2022, as was previously announced by the Honourable Prime Minister.

