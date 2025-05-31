Breaking News

Driver Arrested And Formally Charged Following Frigate Bay Traffic Accident

Officers of the Frigate Bay Police Station have formally charged Mr. Elrick Clarke of John England Village, St. Peters, in connection with the traffic accident that occurred on Monday, 27th May 2025, along Southwell Drive in the Frigate Bay. 

Following a police investigation into the collision involving motor pickup PA1263 and motor car P409, Mr. Clarke was arrested and formally charged on Thursday, 30th May 2025, at the Frigate Bay Police Station for the offences of Reckless Driving and Speeding. 

Mr. Clarke appeared before the Basseterre Magistrate Court and was granted bail in the sum of $30,000.00 for each charge, with two sureties. As part of his bail conditions, he must report weekly to the Basseterre Police Station and surrender all travel documents. He is scheduled to reappear in court on Monday, 21st July 2025.

Additionally, Mr. Clarke is expected to appear before the Licensing Authority in the coming days to determine whether his driver’s license will be suspended pending the outcome of his charge. 

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force continues to urge all motorists to practice safe and responsible driving at all times.

This article was posted in its entirety as received by SKN PULSE. This Curation Network & Social Media Agency does not correct any spelling or grammatical errors within press releases and editorials. Therefore, the views expressed therein are not necessarily those of SKNPULSE or SKN PULSE Social, its sponsors, or advertisers.

