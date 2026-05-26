Drew Stars as Molineaux-Cayon and Young Guns Battle to Draw at Edgar Gilbert Sporting Complex

The St. Kitts Cricket Association Andrew Weekes 2-Day Competition produced a thrilling high-scoring encounter as Molineaux-Cayon and Young Guns battled to a draw at the Edgar Gilbert Sporting Complex over the weekend.

The match, played from May 23, saw Molineaux-Cayon dominate large portions of the contest thanks to two outstanding innings from Deantre Drew, whose remarkable batting display became the highlight of the drawn fixture.

After winning the toss and electing to bat first, Molineaux-Cayon piled up an imposing 315 for 7 declared in their first innings.

Leading the charge was Drew, who produced a magnificent 147 from 186 deliveries, striking 17 fours and two sixes in a patient but commanding innings that anchored his team’s total.

He received support from Bodgenarine Sharma, who blasted 47 from 38 balls, while Jaeel Clarke contributed 27.

Young Guns responded with a determined effort, reaching 263 all out in 87.5 overs.

Kunal Tilokani top-scored with 60, Rajani Didder made 47, and Zavio Henry added 45 as Young Guns fought to remain in contention.

Molineaux-Cayon’s bowling attack was led by Bodgenarine Sharma, who claimed four wickets for 62 runs, while captain Jacques Taylor delivered an economical spell of 3 for 59 from 28 overs.

With time running out in the match, Molineaux-Cayon returned aggressively in their second innings and entertained spectators with a rapid scoring display.

Once again, Drew stole the spotlight with a destructive knock of 90 from only 39 deliveries at an astonishing strike rate of 230.77. His innings included 11 fours and five sixes as he dismantled the Young Guns bowling attack.

Kazim Archibald also provided quick runs with 30 from 12 balls as Molineaux-Cayon raced to 169 for 5 in just 15 overs before the match ended in a draw.

Drew’s combined match tally of 237 runs across both innings firmly established him as the standout performer of the contest.

Curdel Crooke provided resistance for Young Guns in the second innings with three wickets for 22 runs from two overs, but Molineaux-Cayon’s aggressive batting ensured the match concluded without a result.