DREAM CHASERS SADDLERS DOMINATE NEWTOWN IN SKNFA U13 BOYS LEAGUE

Dream Chasers Saddlers United crushed Honda Newtown United 11-0 in the latest fixture of the SKNFA U13 Boys League on Saturday October 11 at the Atiba Erasto Harris Sports Complex.

Saddlers United player Arshajil Hanley was of the view his team could have done better,

despite the huge win. “We could have done more in defense and attacking,” Hanley said.

“We could have scored more goals, but the coach wanted to give everybody a game — that was reasonable.”

On the other side, Newtown United’s Jetli Nisbett acknowledged areas where his team can still improve, particularly in communication and defensive positioning. “We did good, but we need more passing and interacting,” Nisbett noted. “In defense, we were too deep and couldn’t recover quickly when pushing up.”

In other results:

● St. Peters FC edged Trinity Challengers United 2-1 in a tightly contested match.

● Security Forces outclassed Sandy Point, winning 8-4 in a high-scoring affair.

● Conaree Fireball International surrendered a lead for the third consecutive week, drawing 4-4 with Cayon, who fought back from behind to claim a point.

The SKNFA Under-13 Boys League continues next Saturday with more exciting matchups

as teams look to climb the standings and fine-tune their development on the pitch.



-END-

