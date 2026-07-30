Repair Campaign Senior Advisor Dr. Ralph Gonsalves to Shape Reparatory Justice Agenda Through New Global Council



The Government of the Republic of Ghana has invited the Repair Campaign’s Senior Advisor/Elder, the Honourable Dr Ralph E. Gonsalves, to serve as a member of the Global Advisory Council on Reparatory Justice.



The invitation follows Dr Gonsalves’ participation in the High-Level Consultative Conference held in Accra, Ghana, in June to advance implementation of United Nations General Assembly Resolution A/RES/80/250 on the trafficking of enslaved Africans and the racialised chattel enslavement of Africans.



A longstanding advocate for reparatory justice and Caribbean integration, Dr Gonsalves has spent more than 30 years as an elected representative, including nearly 25 years as Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. He has consistently called for recognition of the enduring harms caused by Indigenous genocide, the transatlantic trafficking of enslaved Africans and colonial exploitation.



Commenting on the invitation, Dr Gonsalves said: “I accept this invitation with a deep sense of honour and purpose as it presents an important opportunity to build on the growing momentum for reparatory justice and strengthen this movement beyond CARICOM. I look forward to working with the Government of Ghana, fellow Council members and other stakeholders to advance a coordinated global agenda for justice and repair.



The Council will provide high-level political guidance and strategic leadership, strengthen cooperation among Africa, the African diaspora—including the Caribbean—and partner institutions, and promote a coordinated global approach to reparatory justice.



In his formal invitation, Ghana’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, the Honourable Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, cited Dr Gonsalves’ “distinguished statesmanship, longstanding contribution to Caribbean integration and unwavering advocacy for reparatory justice,” adding that his leadership and experience would strengthen the Council’s work.



Other Caribbean leaders invited to serve on the Council include Dr the Most Honourable Andrew Holness, ON, PC, MP, Prime Minister of Jamaica, and the Honourable Mia Amor Mottley, SC, MP, Prime Minister of Barbados.



-ENDS-

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