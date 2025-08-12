DR. DOUGLAS CHAMPIONS LANDMARK SPECIAL SUSTAINABILITY ZONES AUTHORISATION BILL, 2025

BASSETERRE, Saint Kitts, August 11, 2025 (SKNIS): Senior Minister and Minister of Economic Development and Investment, The Right Honourable Dr. Denzil L. Douglas, has thrown his full support behind the Special Sustainability Zones Authorisation Bill, 2025, calling it a timely and decisive step to secure the Federation’s economic future.





The Bill, which was passed in the National Assembly on August 11, sets the stage for designating Special Sustainability Zones – areas developed under strict sustainability, climate resilience, and infrastructure standards, backed by clear rules, transparent governance, and community involvement.





Speaking during the debate, Dr. Douglas stressed the Bill’s importance to national development and its alignment with his ministry’s mission to attract high-quality investment and create opportunities for citizens.





“First of all, the Bill could not have come at a better time, mainly because we have been impacted in most recent times by a number of challenges that have taken place globally, and which to some extent have thrown our own agenda for our development somewhat off course,” said Dr. Douglas. “And it is going to be important, therefore, that as we set sail for a new course, new direction, we want to make sure that we are facilitated in every way to achieve success.”





As the minister responsible for driving investment, Dr. Douglas underscored that the new legislation will empower the country to target and attract projects in diversified agriculture, hospitality and tourism, renewable energy, ICT, and other growth industries – laying the foundation for a stronger, more sustainable economy.





“If we are going to sustain our economic and social and other development, political development as well, we must be able to achieve a number of goals,” he noted. “What we are doing here today is to ensure that the leading sectors of our economy have the support they need to deliver jobs, opportunities, and long-term prosperity for our people.”





Dr. Douglas drew on the nation’s history of transitioning from sugar to manufacturing to tourism, reminding the public that progress has always come through adaptation and forward-thinking leadership. He pointed out that, like past economic shifts, this new framework will demand stakeholder engagement, citizen input, and national unity.





With the passing of this Bill, Minister Douglas reaffirmed his commitment to steering Saint Kitts and Nevis toward becoming a model of sustainable investment in the region – one where economic growth goes hand-in-hand with environmental protection and community benefit.





