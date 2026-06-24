Dr. Angel Luis Olivera Commences Employment with the Ministry of Health, Marking a Historic Milestone in Local Healthcare

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — The Ministry of Health of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis is proud to announce the commencement of employment of Dr. Angel Luis Olivera, a distinguished interventional cardiologist and professor from Cuba, who has arrived in St. Kitts to lead the establishment of a comprehensive cardiology service — a landmark first in the nation’s history.

With forty years of experience in cardiology, Dr. Olivera is widely recognised as one of the Caribbean region’s foremost cardiologists. His commencement of duty represents a transformative step forward in the Federation’s mission to deliver world-class specialist care to its citizens.

A New Era of Cardiac Care at JNF General Hospital

In the coming weeks, Dr. Olivera will oversee the phased rollout of a full spectrum of cardiology services at Joseph N. France (JNF) General Hospital, including:

• Outpatient Cardiology Clinics — to be held twice weekly at JNF General Hospital (specific days and time to be announced.)

• 24-Hour Inpatient Cardiology Coverage — ensuring round-the-clock specialist cardiac care

• Echocardiogram Services — for both inpatient cases and emergency room presentations

• CT Angiogram Services — supporting advanced diagnostic imaging

• 24-Hour Holter Monitoring — for continuous cardiac assessment of inpatient cases

• Pacemaker Insertion Services — providing critical device therapy for eligible patients

• Cardiac Catheterisation Planning — Dr. Olivera will advise the Ministry of Health on the groundwork required for the future installation of a cardiac catheterisation facility

Commitment to Medical Education and Clinical Excellence

As an accomplished professor, Dr. Olivera brings a deep commitment to knowledge transfer and professional development. He will conduct weekly Continuing Medical Education (CME) sessions for all relevant medical and nursing staff, with a focus on cardiology fundamentals and best practices. He will also provide dedicated training in echocardiography and related diagnostic modalities to general practitioners and internal medicine physicians.

Furthermore, Dr. Olivera will lead the formalisation of standardised clinical protocols for the emergency management of patients presenting with acute cardiac signs and symptoms, ensuring swift, evidence-based responses across all hospital departments.

Part of a Coordinated National Strategy

Dr. Olivera’s recruitment is a direct result of the strategic vision of the Honourable Prime Minister and Minister of Health, Dr. Terrence Drew, who has championed a sustained programme of healthcare professionalisation in response to the Federation’s growing burden of chronic non-communicable diseases.

Dr. Olivera joins a growing cadre of recently recruited specialists — including a vascular surgeon, an endocrinologist, an intensive care specialist, an additional nephrologist, a neurologist, an emergency care specialist andan additional urologist — who, together with increased recruitment of specialist nursing staff, general practitioner staff and allied health technical staff, form a coordinated, multi-disciplinary team. This team is dedicated to the comprehensive prevention, screening, and treatment of chronic diseases and their complications, including heart attacks, peripheral vascular disease, end-stage renal disease, strokes, and related conditions.

Together, this team will not only treat those already afflicted but will work proactively to identify and support individuals at risk, placing prevention at the forefront of the nation’s public health agenda.

“The arrival of Dr. Olivera marks a defining moment in the history of healthcare in St. Kitts and Nevis. For the first time, our citizens will have access to a full, in-country cardiology service in the public service. This is not simply the addition of a specialist — it is the beginning of a new chapter in how we care for the heart health of our nation.”

— Ministry of Health, Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis

“The employment of an interventional cardiologist is an important first step for heart care in St. Kitts and Nevis. While we don’t yet have catheterization capability on island, this appointment lays the groundwork for that future — building expertise, informing referral pathways, and improving how we diagnose and manage cardiac patients today.



My hope is that patients receive earlier, more accurate diagnosis and better-coordinated care, even when advanced procedures still require travel abroad. Every improvement in assessment and timing can mean a safer journey and a better outcome.



Looking ahead, I hope this role is the beginning of a roadmap toward establishing catheterization services here at home — so that, in time, our patients won’t need to leave their island to receive life-saving cardiac care.



This is a step forward, and a promise of more to come..”

— Dr. Daveen Wilkin, Medical Chief of Staff, J.N.F. General Hospital

The Ministry of Health warmly welcomes Dr. Angel Luis Olivera to the Federation and looks forward to the immense contribution he will make to the health and wellbeing of Kittitians and Nevisians for years to come.

— END —

Related