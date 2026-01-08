DLDSS AND TAIWAN’S NANSHAN HIGH SCHOOL SIGN LANDMARK PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT



Basseterre, St. Kitts, Thursday, January 08, 2026: The Dr. Denzil L. Douglas Secondary School (DLDSS) and Nanshan High School of Zhonghe District, New Taipei City, Taiwan, formalized an international partnership with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on Thursday, January 08.



The ceremony, which marked a significant step toward strengthening global ties in education, held under the theme ‘A Collaboration in Academic, Cultural and Educational Development’, was conducted in a hybrid format, with the St. Kitts segment held at the DLDSS campus, while representatives from Nashan High School participated virtually via Zoom, underscoring the innovative use of technology.



The agreement establishes a framework for cooperation between the two institutions, focusing on academic exchange, cultural enrichment, and the sharing of educational best practices. It is expected to open opportunities for student and teacher exchanges, joint projects, and collaborative learning initiatives that broaden global awareness and cross-cultural understanding.



Principal at Dr. Denzil L. Douglas Secondary School, Ms. Andreanna French, highlighted the significance of the partnership, explaining that the agreement marks the beginning of a lasting relationship that connects both institutions across borders and expands students’ exposure to global learning experiences.



“The signing of this memorandum of understanding with Nanshan High School is more than just a formal agreement; it is the birth of a sisterhood that continues to bridge the miles between St. Kitts Nevis and Taiwan. By partnering with such a prestigious institution in Taiwan, we are giving our students a window into a culture rich in history, innovation, and academic excellence.”



Mr. Tsai Ming-Cheng, Principal, Nanshan High School, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, highlighting the shared commitment of both institutions to educational excellence. He described the agreement as a bridge between St. Kitts and Nevis and Taiwan, fostering mutual understanding and long-term cooperation among students and educators.



Mrs. Janelle Williams-Jacobs, Senior Education Officer, praised the collective efforts behind the initiative, acknowledging the dedication of those involved and noting that the partnership demonstrates a strong focus on well-rounded learning and meaningful international cooperation.



“We commend the leadership, educators, and partners who worked diligently to bring this programme to fruition. Your vision reflects a shared commitment to holistic education, one that values academic excellence alongside cultural appreciation, collaboration, and international friendship.”



Dr. Denzil L. Douglas, Senior Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, et al, reflected on the wider importance of the event, stating that the signing marked a significant step in strengthening educational partnerships and fostering deeper international relationships between St. Kitts and Nevis and Taiwan.



“Today’s ceremony represents far more than a formal agreement. It symbolizes the meaningful bridge between our two nations, built on education, built on friendship, and on shared values. Sister school relationships such as this one are very powerful instruments of people-to-people diplomacy. They can create opportunities for cultural exchange but also academic collaboration and mutual understanding among our people, especially our young people of both countries.”



The MOU signing concluded with the formal exchange of documents and expressions of goodwill, signaling the beginning of what both institutions anticipate will be a productive and enduring partnership. The collaboration stands as a testament to the power of education to unite cultures and foster shared growth across borders.



