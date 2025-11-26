FATAL TRAFFIC ACCIDENT IN BELLE VUE UNDER INVESTIGATION

By: Staff Writer

The authorities on St Kitts are investigating a fatal traffic accident that occurred along the Island Main Road at Almond Walk/Belle Vue at approximately 9 PM on November 25th, 2025.

The collision involved two motor pickups

driven by Steve Taylor and Andre Patrick, both of Saddlers, St. Kitts.

According to the police, preliminary enquiries suggest that both vehicles were travelling west toward Belle Vue, with Mr Patrick’s ahead. As Mr Taylor’s pickup exited the corner entering Belle Vue from the Tabernacle direction, he collided with the rear of Mr Patrick’s pickup, resulting in him sustaining severe injuries.

Emergency Medical Services and Tabernacle Fire & Rescue Services responded to the scene, and Mr Taylor was transported to the Joseph N. France General Hospital. Regrettably, he was pronounced deceased upon arrival. Mr Patrick sustained minor injuries in the collision.

The Crime Scene Unit of the RSCNPF processed the scene and collected some items of evidential value.

Investigations into the accident are ongoing.