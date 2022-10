3 Kittitians, 3 Nevisians in Leewards Squad For Super 50 Cup

By: T. Chapman

The Leeward Islands Cricket Board has released its squad for the upcoming CG United Super 50 Cup tournament, scheduled to commence on Saturday 29th October and conclude on the 19th of November.

Six local players, three Nevisians and three Kittitians have been named in the squad: They are Sheeno Berridge, Terrance Warde, Jeremiah Louis, Kieran Powell, Ross Powell and Colin Archibald.

The team will be led by wicket-keeper batsman, Jahmar Hamilton. Rahkeem Cornwall has been named vice-captain.

The Full squad reads:

Jahmar Hamilton -capt; Rahkeem Cornwall v. capt; Kieran Powell, Devon Thomas, Keacy Carty, Karima Gore, Ross Powell, Terrance Warde, Colin Archibald, Jeremiah Louis, Sheeno Berridge, Hayden Walsh Jr, Kofi James, Damien Williams.

Manager: Wilden Cornwall

Coach: Stuart Williams

MATCH SCHEDULE

CG United Super50; Venues: Brian Lara Cricket Academy (BLCA); Queens Park Oval (QPO); Coolidge Cricket Ground (CCG); Sir Vivian Richards Stadium (SVRS)

Zone A

Matches at BLCA start at 2pm local time (1pm Jamaica); matches at QPO start at 9am local time (8am Jamaica)

31 October: Trinidad & Tobago Red Force v CCC at BLCA

31 October: Windward Islands Volcanoes v Guyana Harpy Eagles at QPO

2 November: Trinidad & Tobago Red Force v Guyana Harpy Eagles at BLCA

2 November: CCC v Windward Islands Volcanoes at QPO

5 November: Guyana Harpy Eagles v CCC at BLCA

5 November: Trinidad & Tobago Red Force v Windward Islands Volcanoes at QPO

7 November: Windward Islands Volcanoes v Guyana Harpy Eagles at BLCA

7 November: Trinidad & Tobago Red Force v CCC at QPO

9 November: CCC v Windward Islands Volcanoes at BLCA

9 November: Trinidad & Tobago Red Force v Guyana Harpy Eagles at QPO

12 November: Trinidad & Tobago Red Force v Windward Islands Volcanoes at BLCA

12 November: Guyana Harpy Eagles v CCC at QPO

Zone B

Matches at the SVRS start at 2pm local time (1pm Jamaica) unless otherwise stated. CCG matches start 9am local time (8am Jamaica)

29 October: Leeward Islands Hurricanes v West Indies Academy at the SVRS (start 1pm) – Live on ESPN Caribbean

1 November: Leeward Islands Hurricanes v Jamaica Scorpions at the SVRS (start 1pm) – Live on ESPN Caribbean

1 November: West Indies Academy v Barbados Pride at CCG

3 November: Barbados Pride v Jamaica Scorpions at the SVRS – Live on ESPN Caribbean

5 November: Jamaica Scorpions v West Indies Academy at the SVRS (start 9am) – Live on ESPN Caribbean

6 November: Leeward Islands Hurricanes v Barbados Pride at the SVRS – Live on ESPN Caribbean

8 November: Barbados Pride v Jamaica Scorpions at the SVRS – Live on ESPN Caribbean

9 November: Leeward Islands Hurricanes v West Indies Academy at the SVRS – Live on ESPN Caribbean

11 November: West Indies Academy v Barbados Pride at the SVRS – Live on ESPN Caribbean

11 November: Leeward Islands Hurricanes v Jamaica Scorpions at CCG

13 November: Leeward Islands Hurricanes v Barbados Pride at the SVRS- Live on ESPN Caribbean

14 November: Jamaica Scorpions v West Indies Academy at the SVRS – Live on ESPN Caribbean

16 November: Semi-final 1 – Winner of Zone A v Second of Zoner B at the SVRS – Live on ESPN Caribbean

17 November: Semi-final 2 – Winner of Zone B v Second of Zone A at the SVRS – Live on ESPN Caribbean

19 November: FINAL at the SVRS – Live on ESPN Caribbean