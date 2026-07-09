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Deslyn Prentice-Mullings Charged with Battery on Police, Obstruction, and Indecent Language

Pulse Administrator
By Pulse Administrator
1 Min Read

Basseterre, St. Kitts — July 9, 2026 — Officers of the Special Victims Unit of the Royal St. Christopher-Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) have arrested and charged Deslyn Prentice-Mullings of Camella Hancock Street, Ponds Pasture, with three (3) offences.

Ms. Prentice-Mullings was formally arrested and charged on Warrants in the First Instance for the offences of Battery on Police, Obstruction, and Making Use of Indecent Language, on July 8, 2026 at the Basseterre Police Station.

The RSCNPF continues to remind members of the public of the importance of cooperating with law enforcement officers as they carry out their duties in maintaining public safety and upholding the law.


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