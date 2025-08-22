Dequan Dore Charged With Accessory After The Fact To Murder

Dequan Dore of East Street, Newtown, St. Kitts, has been charged with the offence of Accessory After the fact to Murder. The charge is in relation to the murders of thirty (30)-year-old Devon Parris and nine (9)-year-old J’Marni Smithen, both of Craddock Road, Nevis, committed on August 1st, 2024, in Newton Ground, St. Kitts. Mr. Dore’s offence was committed on August 2nd, 2024, in Newton Ground.

Charged on August 22nd, 2025, at the Basseterre Police Station, Mr. Dore is the second person to have been charged in relation to this incident. The first was Jesus Valdez of John Street, Newtown, who was charged with both murders on December 23rd, 2024.

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force extends sincere gratitude to the general public for their assistance and continued cooperation, which are vital to our collective pursuit of justice and to maintaining peace and order across St. Kitts and Nevis.

— 30 —

Related