Deputy Governor-General for Nevis to Host Special Event in Support of Differently Abled Persons

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (September 24, 2025)- Her Honour Mrs. Hyleeta Liburd O.B.E., M.H., Deputy Governor-General for Nevis, will host a special event in support of persons with special needs on Thursday, September 25.

The event will bring the community together to celebrate, uplift, and support the differently abled, with proceeds in aid of the Cecele Browne Integrated School.

“I have a passion for uplifting those people who are challenged. We have many people in our country who have special needs, and sometimes all we look at is what they cannot do, and really, what I would like to see happen is that we in our communities lift these people up,” Mrs. Liburd said.

She emphasized that the goal of the event is not only to encourage those with special needs but also to remind them of their value in society.



“We would like to see them being encouraged and as a result of this, and my belief in this, we are going to be having this function at Government House to uplift the challenged. I am inviting as many of you as can come to join us so that we can show the challenged how important they are and that they can make it in life no matter what.”

Mrs. Liburd highlighted the importance of supporting the Cecele Browne Integrated School, which provides education and care for many differently abled students.



“The Cecele Browne Integrated School is the school that takes care of many of these people. It is with that in mind that I am promoting the school and I am asking you to assist us in raising funds to help to build up the school and provide for some of its needs.

“So if you can, and help us to have a good time at the celebration to uplift the challenged, you are welcome. We are going to have a fun time together. Come and see some of the challenged and see how you can help them.”

The event will take place from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Government House.

The public is warmly invited to attend and participate in this meaningful evening of celebration and support.

