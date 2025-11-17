DEJAUN DANIEL KALLICHARAN WOODLEY
Breaking News

DEJAUN DANIEL & KALLICHARAN WOODLEY CHARGED IN CONNECTION WITH FIREARM CONTRABAND RECOVERY ON ST. KITTS

Pulse Administrator
By Pulse Administrator
1 Min Read


The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) has arrested and charged
two men in connection with the recovery of illegal firearm contraband in Verchilds, St.
Kitts, on November 12th, 2025.

During a targeted operation, officers of the Special Services Unit (SSU) attempted to stop
a vehicle with three occupants. The driver refused to comply, resulting in a police
pursuit. The vehicle was intercepted along a dirt road in the Verchilds area.

One passenger, Dejaun Daniel of Verchilds Village, attempted to flee but was quickly
apprehended. The driver, Kallicharan Woodley of Mount Idle, Sandy Point, was also
detained. The third occupant escaped and remains at large.

A subsequent search of the area led to the recovery of a Glock 17 Gen 6 pistol, five (5)
9mm rounds of ammunition, and an empty magazine. The Crime Scene Unit processed
the scene and collected some evidential items.

The vehicle was seized and transported
to Police custody for further examination. Investigations into this matter are ongoing.

On November 15th, 2025, both Mr Daniel and Mr Woodley were formally charged at the
Basseterre Police Station with Possession of Firearm, Possession of Ammunition, and
Possession of Magazine.

— 30 —

Share This Article
Additional Products

Microsoft 365 Business Professional

$15.99 / per month
WordPress

WordPress Basic

$12.99 / per month
Website Builder

Website Builder Online Store

$28.99 / per month
Email Marketing

Email Marketing Pro

$29.99 / per month
Website Builder

Website Builder Business

$9.99 / per month

You Might Also Like

error: SKN PULSE content is protected !!

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy