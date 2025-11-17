DEJAUN DANIEL & KALLICHARAN WOODLEY CHARGED IN CONNECTION WITH FIREARM CONTRABAND RECOVERY ON ST. KITTS



The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) has arrested and charged

two men in connection with the recovery of illegal firearm contraband in Verchilds, St.

Kitts, on November 12th, 2025.



During a targeted operation, officers of the Special Services Unit (SSU) attempted to stop

a vehicle with three occupants. The driver refused to comply, resulting in a police

pursuit. The vehicle was intercepted along a dirt road in the Verchilds area.



One passenger, Dejaun Daniel of Verchilds Village, attempted to flee but was quickly

apprehended. The driver, Kallicharan Woodley of Mount Idle, Sandy Point, was also

detained. The third occupant escaped and remains at large.

A subsequent search of the area led to the recovery of a Glock 17 Gen 6 pistol, five (5)

9mm rounds of ammunition, and an empty magazine. The Crime Scene Unit processed

the scene and collected some evidential items.

The vehicle was seized and transported

to Police custody for further examination. Investigations into this matter are ongoing.



On November 15th, 2025, both Mr Daniel and Mr Woodley were formally charged at the

Basseterre Police Station with Possession of Firearm, Possession of Ammunition, and

Possession of Magazine.



