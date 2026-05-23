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Decomposed Body Found in Lime Kiln

Pulse Administrator
By Pulse Administrator
1 Min Read

By: T. Chapman

The Royal St Christopher and Nevis Police Force confirmed the discovery of an unidentified female body in the Lime Kiln area.

On Friday 23 May, officers responded to the scene and cordoned off the area. Investigators were seen processing the residence to gather evidence.

The identity of the woman has not yet been officially released and the authorities have not disclosed any susbstanial information to the media.

Upon being pressed for details, the Police informed SKN PULSE that further information will be provided as it becomes available and as appropriate, without compromising the integrity of the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing.

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