Curtisha Francis Sentenced For Larceny

Curtisha Francis of Lower Monkey Hill, St. Peter’s, St. Kitts, has been sentenced to His Majesty’s Prison for two (2) offences of Larceny. The offences were committed on August 7th and 26th, 2025, at Big Sale store located on Newtown Bay Road, St. Kitts.

Ms. Francis pleaded guilty to both counts and was sentenced to serve one (1) month imprisonment on each charge, with both sentences to run concurrently. Her sentences were handed down at the Basseterre Magistrate Court on October 6th, 2025, by Her Honour Magistrate Yasmine Clarke.

