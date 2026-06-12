CTCS TEACHERS AND STUDENTS STAGE TEACHER – STUDENT SWITCH DAY

Basseterre: St. Kitts, Friday, June 12, 2026: Student and teachers at the Cotton Thomas Comprehensive School’s (CTCS) got an opportunity to switch roles on Thursday, June 11, for Teacher-Student Switch Day. Switch Day. was held as part of the school’s annual week of activities under the theme No Barriers, Just Brilliance.

T

he students did not miss a beat impersonating their teachers and excitedly shared their experiences.



“Being a teacher for the day was stressful, especially in the morning while trying to get the students to settle. It is stressful and demanding work,” shared Je’Neah Henry, Deputy Principal for the day.



“Teachers are not being paid enough for the work they do. I came to school and all I heard was noise and confusion and that is not good for the program. When I grow up and become a teacher, I will treat my students very well and teach them what they need to learn. Teachers deserve a lot of respect,” expressed Calil Liddie, Principal for the day.



“To be the principal for the day was an enjoyable experience. Teachers help the students to learn and become smart. I enjoyed myself,” shared Nejon Richardson, Principal for the day.



‘Student’ teachers Alana Webbe and Sylvester Dore enthusiastically shared their role reversal.



“I enjoy being the student for the day, observing the teachers being responsible and applying the conflict resolution techniques they would have learnt as they mimic us [teachers],” Alana Webbe shared.



“Switch Day give students and teachers the opportunity to feel what it is like to be a teacher. When you step into someone else’s shoes you get to understand their perspectives. What I have seen today with regards to the switch is the cognitive empathy demonstrated by the students towards their teachers, and their increased level of being responsible,” Principal Dore shared.



The CTCS week of activities commenced with an Open Day on Monday, June 08, which enabled the students to display their creativity as they participated in Anything but a Bag Day and demonstrated an understanding of their moral and social obligations through Community Service. The week of activities culminates on Friday, June 12, with a fun day at the school.



-30-

Related