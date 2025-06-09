Cricket West Indies Thanks Nicholas Pooran for His Service

Cricket West Indies extends sincere gratitude and appreciation to Nicholas Pooran for his outstanding contributions to West Indies cricket. Nicholas officially informed the leadership of his decision to retire from international cricket, bringing to a close a significant chapter in his career.

A world-class player and a game changer, Nicholas leaves the game as the most capped West Indian in T20 Internationals with 106 matches and the leading T20I run scorer with 2,275 runs. His performances on the field and influence within the team have made a lasting impact on West Indies cricket.

We salute his achievements and thank him for the moments he has given fans across the region and beyond. We wish him all the very best in the next phase of his journey.

END

